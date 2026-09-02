Iran's IRGC struck U.S. military bases in four countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) revealed it has attacked U.S. military bases in four countries — Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait — using drones and missiles.

This claim was reflected in the statement released by IRGC.

“Last night, the U.S. military carried out an airstrike on a wedding ceremony on Sirik Island in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran. The attack left around 70 civilians injured, while four people, including a child, were killed,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the IRGC carried out attacks on U.S. military air bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq in response.

The IRGC noted that a missile and drone attack on a U.S. military air base in Kuwait killed a number of American servicemen. According to the statement, a drone hangar at the base was hit and a number of drones were destroyed.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. While Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues have left the prospects for a peace process uncertain. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought close to a standstill.