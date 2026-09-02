Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation covering a wide range of priority sectors.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions took place on September 2 during official talks between Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov as part of Sharif’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"The talks focused in detail on key areas of bilateral cooperation covering a wide range of priority sectors. Particular attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and implementing joint projects in the transport and energy sectors," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed prospects for cooperation in the virtual assets sector and emphasized the importance of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties to further strengthen relations between the peoples of the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan considers Pakistan a reliable partner in South Asia and noted the country’s steadily growing role in international affairs.

He also expressed satisfaction with the complete absence of unresolved political issues between the two countries and emphasized that high-level political dialogue has become particularly active and consistent in recent years.

In this regard, Japarov recalled the substantive talks held in Islamabad in December 2025 and noted the successful official visit of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to Kyrgyzstan in July 2026, which marked the first visit at such a high level in 20 years. He described the current official visit by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as a logical continuation of this intensive interaction.

Describing the current stage of bilateral relations as a “transition from high-level political dialogue to practical partnership,” President Sadyr Japarov highlighted the signing of a package of bilateral documents covering trade, education, healthcare, environmental protection and virtual assets.

For his part, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep gratitude to Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and emphasized that Islamabad attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Bishkek.

Furthermore, he noted that Kyrgyzstan has transformed in such a short period under the “wise leadership” of Sadyr Japarov and through the hard work of its people. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the President and people of Kyrgyzstan on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence, as well as on the successful SCO Summit and the opening of the sixth World Nomad Games.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Pakistan’s readiness to actively work together on implementing all signed agreements and noted that dynamic political dialogue provides a solid foundation for further expanding trade and economic ties.

Concluding the talks, President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the substantive and constructive negotiations demonstrated the high level of friendship, mutual trust and understanding between the two countries.

They expressed confidence that the results of the official visit clearly identified priority areas of Kyrgyz-Pakistani cooperation and created a solid foundation for developing mutually beneficial partnership through concrete projects and new initiatives.