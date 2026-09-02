Humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of creation of safe human settlements - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of urban recovery and the creation of safe human settlements. Azerbaijan has faced this challenge in its most severe form, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

“As a result of nearly 30 years of occupation of its territories by Armenia, our country has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world,” the head of state noted.

The 4th International Mine Action Conference, titled “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” opened in Baku on September 2. The conference is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The event features panel discussions on “Mine Action as Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Recovery through Mine Action in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Resilient Communities.”

The conference will conclude on September 3.