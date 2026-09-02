First VP Mehriban Aliyeva initiates increase in salaries of over 72,000 medical workers of TABIB (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has initiated increase in the salaries of more than 72,000 medical workers in the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Executive Director of TABIB, Anar Bayramov, said at a press conference held on September 2, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the development of the healthcare system in Azerbaijan, the application of advanced standards in this area, and the strengthening of the social welfare of medical workers have always been in the focus of the country's leadership, and the measures taken in this direction have been consistent.

The executive director pointed out that the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has put forward an initiative to raise the salaries of medical workers in the TABIB system to improve the material well-being of medical workers, highly appreciate labor, and strengthen human capital in the healthcare system. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the initiative and gave the relevant instructions for its implementation.

According to Bayramov, in accordance with the salary reform, the new rules will be implemented from September 1, 2026, and will cover 72,212 medical workers of medical institutions subordinate to TABIB.

Of these, 15,804 people or 21.9% are doctors, 36,041 people or 49.9% are mid-level medical staff, and 20,367 people or 28.2% are junior medical staff.

According to the new decision, the total salary increase for medical workers will amount to up to 135 percent.

An additional 189 million manat ($111 million) will be allocated to the salary fund to finance salary increases.