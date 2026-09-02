Kazakhstan plans Anatau ski resort to boost year-round tourism in Ridder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan region plans to develop the Anatau year-round ski resort on the Ivanovsky Ridge in Ridder city.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press office of the East Kazakhstan Region, citing remarks made by Akim Nuryymbet Saktaganov at a meeting with city residents.

''The project is expected to help transform Ridder into a year-round mountain tourism hub,'' the press service says, citing Saktaganov.

"Ridder should strengthen its position not only as an industrial city but also as one of the country's main mountain tourism centers," Saktaganov said.

He noted that tourism is considered one of the promising areas for the city's economic development. According to Saktaganov, tourism development in Ridder should go beyond winter recreation and include hiking and cycling routes, eco-tourism, family tourism, as well as sports and extreme tourism.

"Tourists should come to Ridder not just for a few hours but stay for several days, use local services and return. Every additional day a tourist spends in Ridder means additional income for hotels, cafes and local businesses," he said.

A Tourism and Investment Center has already been launched in Ridder, while a modern tourist visitor center is also planned. Ridder currently has 42 accommodation facilities, while 11,000 tourists, including 1,300 foreign visitors, visited the city in the first quarter of 2026. This year, the Ridder Inn hotel and restaurant complex was commissioned with investments of 750 million tenge (about $1.6 million). Reconstruction of the Ridder Resort Hotel and Edelweiss complex is also underway.