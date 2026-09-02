Iran claims attacks on U.S. military bases in UAE, Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Iran’s military claims it has attacked U.S. military air bases in the UAE and Bahrain.

This was reflected in a statement, published by the Iranian military.

“The Iranian military, in response to U.S. airstrikes on Iran, carried out strikes with dozens of kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against radar systems and military personnel at the Al Dhafra and Al Minhad US air bases in the UAE,” the statement said.

It added that the Iranian military had also attacked the U.S. Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain using a large number of Arash kamikaze UAVs. “The attack on residential areas and a wedding ceremony reflects the objectives of the U.S. strikes and will inevitably be met with a response from the Iranian military,” the statement said.

On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

While Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues have left the prospects for a peace process uncertain. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought close to a standstill.