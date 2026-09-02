Yelo Bank shared the school excitement of first-graders in Jabrayil! (PHOTO)

Following the historic victory in the Patriotic War, life is reviving in our liberated territories. One of the next joyful destinations under the "Great Return" program implemented by our state is Shukurbeyli village of the Jabrayil district.



In Shukurbeyli, which has once again opened its arms to life, a social campaign titled "Bright Steps into the Future" was held through a joint initiative of Yelo Bank and the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (ARCS). During the event, 30 students who will take their first steps into school life on their native land were presented with colorful school backpacks and a complete set of school supplies.



For Yelo Bank, which considers support for education and corporate social responsibility among its top priorities, it is a great honor to stand by the children experiencing their first school excitement on their native soil and share their joy. We wish bright success in the new academic year to all students stepping onto the path of knowledge!



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