Azerbaijan experiences important stage in development of innovations - Plug and Play chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan is experiencing an important stage in the development of innovations, the regional director of Plug and Play, Alfredo Soria, told reporters on the sidelines of the Plug and Play × IDDA – Industry Challenge innovation workshop, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said that Plug and Play aims to contribute to the development of innovation in Azerbaijan within the framework of cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), as well as state enterprises such as ADY and Baku Metro.

"Azerbaijan is currently at an important stage in terms of development, mainly driven by startups, entrepreneurship, innovation, and open innovations. The sessions held today contribute to the development of the ecosystem and corporations as a whole," Soria noted.

According to him, such initiatives send an important message to both small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises to expand their innovation activities.

The regional director pointed out that the role of international platforms such as Plug and Play is to bring global experience and new approaches to the local market.

"We see great opportunities here in terms of supporting the development of innovation in state-owned enterprises and bridging the gap between entrepreneurship and innovation. Our partnership with IDDA allows us to make real progress in this direction," he emphasized.

Soria added that innovation cannot be developed individually, only within corporate structures.

"Innovation should be open. Corporations should actively collaborate with the ecosystem, form a clear vision of where they want to go. At the same time, a concrete framework should be created that defines how to achieve the set innovation goals," he explained.

Soria underlined that the goal of corporate innovation is not only to achieve financial results, but also to create real impact.

"The main thing is to create impact for the people you serve, to provide them with the best services and to maximize value," the regional director of Plug and Play concluded.