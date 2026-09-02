Kyrgyzstan carries out paving works on five-kilometer road section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Asphalt paving works are continuing on a five-kilometer section of the Kemin–Shabdan–Kok-Oyrok road in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy region.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications, the 2026 road construction plan provides for the paving of five kilometers of the road.

"Asphalt paving works are continuing on the Kemin–Shabdan–Kok-Oyrok road in the Chuy region," the ministry’s press service said.

The No. 32 Road Maintenance Department is currently carrying out the road works. About 30 units of specialized equipment and workers have been deployed, with the works proceeding according to the approved schedule.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation and paving of the road are expected to improve transport connectivity for local residents, enhance road safety and reduce travel times.

The project will also improve access to social facilities and facilitate the transportation of agricultural products and other cargo.

The quality and progress of the road works are being monitored by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Meanwhile, the Kemin–Shabdan–Kok-Oyrok road is located in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy region and serves as an important local transport route connecting settlements in the area. The ongoing rehabilitation is part of the country’s broader road maintenance and infrastructure program.

Road upgrades in regional areas are aimed at improving connectivity between communities, reducing travel times and providing safer access to social facilities.

Improved road infrastructure also supports the transportation of agricultural products and other goods, strengthening logistical links between local producers and markets.