Large-scale demining operations are being carried out across the liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Large-scale demining operations are being carried out across the liberated territories, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

“To date, more than 298 thousand hectares of land have been cleared, and 260,147 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized. Azerbaijan introduces advanced technologies, innovative approaches and modern management systems to increase the speed, safety and effectiveness of mine clearance,” the Azerbaijani President underlined.

The 4th International Mine Action Conference, titled “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” opened in Baku on September 2. The conference is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The event features panel discussions on “Mine Action as Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Recovery through Mine Action in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Resilient Communities.”

The conference will conclude on September 3.