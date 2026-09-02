Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan set sights on stronger energy, transport ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have agreed to intensify cooperation in transport, logistics and energy, with particular attention to the CASA-1000 project.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov at a press conference following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif in Bishkek on September 2.

"The CASA-1000 project is of particular importance, linking the energy potential of Central Asia with the growing needs of South Asia," the statement said.

He noted that Pakistan’s seaports could provide Kyrgyzstan with a route to the markets of South Asia and further to global trade routes.

Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan, in turn, could serve as an important transport bridge for Pakistan to access the markets of Central Asia and the wider Eurasian space.

"Kyrgyzstan, in turn, can become one of the important transport bridges for Pakistan, providing access to the markets of Central Asia and further to the broader Eurasian space," he said.

The Kyrgyz president also emphasized the importance of energy cooperation between the two countries.

"We will continue cooperation in the energy sector. The CASA-1000 project, linking the energy potential of Central Asia with the growing needs of South Asia, is of particular importance. We agreed to intensify cooperation in this area," Sadyr Japarov said.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and cooperate in political, economic and other areas.

The two countries have held regular contacts at the government level and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, transport and energy.

Energy cooperation includes the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project, which involves Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Transport and logistics are also among the areas discussed by the two countries in the context of expanding trade and connectivity between Central and South Asia.