Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan exchange documents to strengthen bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan signed and exchanged bilateral documents aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in Bishkek on September 2.

The ceremony was held as part of the official visit of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Kyrgyzstan.

The documents cover political, trade and economic, law enforcement and humanitarian areas of cooperation.

During the ceremony, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed a joint statement.

The sides also exchanged the following documents:

- Treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on extradition;

- Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters;

- Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on transit trade;

- Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for 2026–2027;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on environmental protection and climate change;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in education;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of virtual assets between the National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

- Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on cooperation in medical education;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, new psychoactive substances, their chemical precursors and related issues;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Defence University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on research and cooperation;

- Agreement on establishing sister-city relations between the city of Osh of the Kyrgyz Republic and the city of Lahore of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

Bilateral agreement of intent on mutually beneficial cooperation in postal services and e-commerce between Kyrgyz Post OJSC and Pakistan Post.

The exchange of the documents is aimed at expanding the institutional framework for Kyrgyz-Pakistani cooperation and creating conditions for further development of bilateral ties across a range of sectors.