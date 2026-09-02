Azerbaijan’s ANAMA, ASEAN Regional Center ink key memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC), a regional organization for mine action among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the information, the document was signed within the framework of the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements", jointly organized by ANAMA and the UN Representative Office in Azerbaijan.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining was signed by the Chairman of the Board of ANAMA, Vugar Suleymanov, and the Executive Director of ARMAC, Rothna Buth.

The document envisages the development of cooperation between the two organizations in the field of humanitarian mine action, the expansion of the exchange of experience and knowledge, the sharing of advanced approaches, and the promotion of joint activities in areas of mutual interest.

The signed document is an important step in terms of expanding international cooperation in solving the mine problem in Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening the exchange of knowledge and experience between mine action organizations operating in different regions.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements" was launched in Baku.

The event features panel discussions on "Mine Action as Foundation for Urban Recovery", "International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Recovery through Mine Action in Azerbaijan", and "Humanitarian Demining for Resilient Communities".

The conference will conclude on September 3.