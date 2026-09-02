Azerbaijan links mine clearance delays to Armenia’s incomplete maps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Armenia's failure to provide complete and accurate mine maps continues to slow down clearance operations and delay the safe return of former internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the panel discussion titled "International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Recovery through Mine Action in Azerbaijan" at the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements".

The official pointed out that Azerbaijan remains one of the countries most affected by anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance of war.

"This contamination is a result of nearly 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. The planting of mines has continued even after the conflict ended in November 2020. The widespread and often unmarked placement of mines, as well as the lack of reliable information about mines, further complicates the situation.

Armenia's failure to provide complete and accurate mine maps continues to slow down clearance operations and delay the safe return of former IDPs," he added.

Sharifov noted that this conference brings together representatives of international organizations and experts on global development.

"The goal is to make our country safe and healthy, to create conditions for recovery and sustainable development. For Azerbaijan, this is not an abstract issue. This is a major humanitarian challenge that directly affects the lives of our citizens and the future of our liberated territories," the deputy minister explained.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements" was launched in Baku.

The event features panel discussions on "Mine Action as Foundation for Urban Recovery", "International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Recovery through Mine Action in Azerbaijan", and "Humanitarian Demining for Resilient Communities".

The conference will conclude on September 3.