BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in a U.S. airstrike on the Iranian province of Kermanshah in the west of the country.

This was stated in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

“Four IRGC Air Force personnel were killed in a U.S. airstrike on Kermanshah Province,” the statement said.

Last night, seven people were killed, and eight were wounded in the Iranian province of Khuzestan as a result of U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

According to Iranian reports, about 70 civilians were wounded in a U.S. airstrike on a wedding ceremony in the Sirik district of Iran’s Hormozgan province. Of those, four were killed.

In response to the U.S. airstrikes, the Iranian military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked U.S. military air bases in the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.