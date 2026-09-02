Mine contamination slows down recovery of areas in Azerbaijan - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Mine contamination slows down the recovery of areas in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said during the panel discussion titled "Mine Action as Foundation for Urban Recovery" at the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, this hinders urban development and housing construction, the construction of roads, railways, and other infrastructure, and at the same time prevents the use, cultivation, and economic revival of agricultural land.

He noted that ANAMA encounters various types of munitions and mines in its daily operations.

"The contamination consists of a mixture of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as various types of ammunition, rockets, grenades, shells, etc. All of which were used in unexpected places during the conflict," Poladov explained.

He also said that, along with clearing and restoring land, part of the agency's work is to raise awareness among the local population about the potential dangers posed by mines and explosive devices.

"That's why our risk reduction teams are there every time people are relocated, new villages are built, and new families are settled," the agency official added.