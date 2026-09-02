Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan seek to boost trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have agreed to take systematic steps to increase bilateral trade, expand the range of traded goods and attract investment.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov at a press conference following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammed Shehbaz Sharif in Bishkek on September 2.

"The economy should become the foundation of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani partnership. In this regard, we agreed to take systematic steps to increase mutual trade, expand the range of traded goods and attract investment," Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that both countries expressed readiness to implement joint projects in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, light industry, tourism, digital economy, virtual assets and other areas.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov said the agreements reached during the talks would help create a foundation for further strengthening mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, with bilateral ties developing across political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

The two countries have continued to strengthen political dialogue through high-level contacts and meetings between government officials. Cooperation has also been discussed within regional and international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Economic cooperation remains one of the key areas of bilateral relations. The two sides have expressed interest in expanding trade and investment ties and developing cooperation in sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, transport and industry.