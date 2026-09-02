Kazakhstan plans to adjust ceiling electricity tariffs for 60 power producers

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has prepared a draft amendment to the Ministerial Order No. 508 dated December 24, 2025, on approving ceiling tariffs for electrical energy.

The project document was published on the Open NPAs portal.

The document provides for the revision of ceiling electricity tariffs for 60 power-generating organizations (PGOs) across the country.

“The decision is aimed at creating the necessary financial conditions for timely repair campaigns, as well as the implementation of long-term programs to update and maintain equipment reliability," the document reads

The adjusted electricity generation tariffs for power-generating organizations are scheduled to come into force on September 10, 2026.

According to the developer, the adoption of the draft order will not entail negative socio-economic or legal consequences, nor will it impact national security.

In the first five months of 2026, Kazakhstan generated 53.6 billion kWh of electricity, while consumption amounted to 53.3 billion kWh, resulting in a production surplus of around 300 million kWh.

Electricity generation in Kazakhstan is expected to reach 126.5 billion kWh in 2026. Kazakhstan plans to commission around 2.6 GW of new power capacity this year. The plans include four gas-fired power plants, expansions of two existing power plants, and 10 new renewable energy facilities. Renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 245 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in 2026.