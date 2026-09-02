Kyrgyzstan carries out paving works on Ala-Buka–Karavan road

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. Asphalt paving continues on Ala-Buka–Karavan road in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications, the 2026 road construction plan provides for the paving of seven kilometers of the road.

"Asphalt paving works are continuing on a seven-kilometer section of the Ala-Buka–Karavan road in the Jalal-Abad region," the ministry’s press service said.

The No. 17 Road Maintenance Department is currently carrying out the works in line with the approved schedule. A range of measures is being implemented to improve road conditions and ensure traffic safety.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation of the section is expected to improve transport connectivity for local residents and enhance road safety.

The progress of the road construction and rehabilitation works is being monitored by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Meanwhile, the Ala-Buka–Karavan road is located in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region and serves local communities in the area. Its rehabilitation is part of ongoing road maintenance and infrastructure works aimed at improving road conditions and transport connectivity.

The route is particularly relevant for local traffic and access between settlements in the region. Continued rehabilitation and paving works are intended to improve the condition of the road and create safer conditions for motorists and passengers.