President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – Independence Day and convey my best wishes.

The friendly country of Vietnam has made significant strides in ensuring economic development, increasing the welfare of the population, and enhancing the country’s international standing.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are based on the traditions of mutual respect, trust and friendship. The intensification of high-level contacts and the expansion of political dialogue in recent years have established a solid foundation for broader cooperation.

Today, there are good opportunities for further enhancing our cooperation across several sectors, particularly in economy, trade, energy, industry, transport, tourism, education, and humanitarian affairs.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, the friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam will successfully continue to serve the well-being of our peoples and countries.

On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Vietnam," the letter reads.