Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations are based on traditions of mutual respect and friendship - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are based on the traditions of mutual respect, trust and friendship, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam on the occasion of his country’s national holiday - Independence Day.

“The intensification of high-level contacts and the expansion of political dialogue in recent years have established a solid foundation for broader cooperation,” the head of state mentioned.

“Today, there are good opportunities for further enhancing our cooperation across several sectors, particularly in economy, trade, energy, industry, transport, tourism, education, and humanitarian affairs,” the Azerbaijani President added.