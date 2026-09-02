Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan agree to deepen bilateral strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have agreed to further deepen bilateral relations and strengthen political dialogue in Bishkek.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing President Sadyr Japarov's remarks at a press statement following his talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Bishkek on September 2.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations had gained unprecedented momentum in a short period.

"Such intensity of high-level contacts is clear evidence of mutual trust and our common desire to bring Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations to a qualitatively new level," he said.

The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation and signed a Joint Statement reflecting their common vision of the further development of bilateral relations and setting key priorities for the coming period.

"A significant package of bilateral documents was also signed, covering a wide range of areas of our cooperation," Sadyr Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz president added that the two countries also discussed current international and regional issues.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan traditionally cooperate closely within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

"We expressed our readiness to continue regular political dialogue and coordination on international platforms," he said.

Sadyr Japarov also congratulated Pakistan on assuming the SCO chairmanship and expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to provide support.