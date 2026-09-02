Kyrgyzstan highlights role of Pakistani students in bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov highlighted the role of Pakistani students studying in Kyrgyzstan in strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov made the statement during a press statement following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Bishkek on September 2.

The Kyrgyz president noted that thousands of Pakistani students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan, primarily in medical fields.

"We consider them an important component of humanitarian ties between our peoples. I am confident that today’s students will tomorrow become doctors, specialists and professionals who will link our countries for many years," Sadyr Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz president also emphasized the importance of cooperation in science, culture, tourism, youth exchanges and sports.

In this context, Sadyr Japarov highlighted Pakistan’s participation in the 6th World Nomad Games with a large sports delegation.

"We view this as a vivid manifestation of respect for our joint initiative to preserve and promote traditional sports," he said.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the results of the talks would provide a solid foundation for further strengthening cooperation and ties of friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.