Iran's IRGC reports explosions and fires aboard tankers in Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. A few hours ago, two oil tankers, operating with the support of the U.S. military and attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, exploded and are now on fire.

This was reported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“A few hours ago, two oil tankers, which had evacuated their crews on the orders of the U.S. military and were attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, struck a mine, exploded, and are now on fire,” the statement reads.

The statement also notes that the IRGC Navy had warned in advance of the dangers of passing through mined areas. In addition, an additional plan for punitive measures has been developed and will soon be implemented against shipping companies that, with U.S. support, seek to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz with their vessels.

“The U.S. military, which is staging a campaign of intimidation to pressure various countries, carried out attacks against Iran last night. However, Iran is not afraid of these games and will not relax its control over the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.