Azerbaijan ratifies memorandum on cooperation in statistics with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. A “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic” has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic,” signed in Cholpon-Ata on July 31, 2026, has been approved.

Once the Memorandum enters into force, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan is obligated to ensure compliance with its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Memorandum of Understanding to enter into force.