Kazakhstan appoints Mukhtar Tileuberdi as Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Mukhtar Tileuberdi has been appointed Kazakhstan’s minister of foreign affairs by presidential decree, returning to the country’s top diplomatic post after serving as ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

This was reflected in the statement by the press office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Tileuberdi, 58, was born on June 30, 1968. He graduated from the philosophy and economics faculty of S.M. Kirov Kazakh State University and later completed training at the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University and the Institute of Languages at Yeungnam University in South Korea.

He began his diplomatic career at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry in 1993 as an attaché. He subsequently held several positions in the ministry’s central office, including third secretary in the Asia Department, first secretary in the Department of Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and head of a division within the Department of Bilateral Cooperation.

Tileuberdi also served abroad as second secretary at Kazakhstan’s embassy in South Korea and as an adviser at the embassy in Israel. He later worked in the Kazakh presidential administration as an adviser to the secretary of state on foreign policy issues.

In 2003, Tileuberdi was appointed deputy foreign minister. A year later, he became Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Malaysia and was subsequently accredited concurrently to Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines.

In 2009, he was appointed ambassador to Switzerland, with concurrent accreditation to Liechtenstein and the Vatican, and became Kazakhstan’s permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva. In 2015, he was also accredited as ambassador to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Tileuberdi served as first deputy foreign minister from 2016 to 2019 before becoming foreign minister in September 2019.

From January 2021 to April 2023, he served as deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan. He was later appointed ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, a position he held until his latest appointment.

Tleuberdi holds the diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary and speaks English and Korean.