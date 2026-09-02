Kyrgyzstan introduces hydroponic feeding technology for breeding bulls

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kyrgyzstan has introduced hydroponic feeding technology for breeding bulls.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyz Republic, the technology was introduced by the Kyrgyz Scientific Research Institute of Livestock and Pastures.

"Practical work aimed at developing breeding livestock farming in the country is being carried out at the Biotechnology Department of the Kyrgyz Scientific Research Institute of Livestock and Pastures," the statement said.

In order to strengthen the health of bulls, improve their physiological condition and increase the quality of the semen obtained, a hydroponic feeding technology has been introduced and is being applied in practice.

Hydroponic feed is green feed obtained by growing seeds without the use of soil.

It contains nutrients, vitamins and biologically active compounds necessary for the body. Including such feed in the animals’ diet contributes to improving their nutrition and maintaining a normal physiological condition.

This technology was developed and introduced for feeding breeding bulls at the Biotechnology Department of the Kyrgyz Scientific Research Institute of Livestock and Pastures with the support of the KOPIA Center in the Kyrgyz Republic.