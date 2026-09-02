Uzbekistan’s InfinBANK secures international financing for small firms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Uzbekistan’s InfinBANK has secured international financing from Enabling Qapital Ltd., an investment fund specializing in the financial sectors of emerging markets, as the bank moves to expand lending to small and microbusinesses.

This was reflected in the statement by InfinBANK.

According to InfinBANK, the bank signed an agreement with Enabling Qapital to attract financing that will be directed toward both existing and new clients in the small and microbusiness segment.

The funding will allow InfinBANK to expand its lending capacity for entrepreneurs and provide additional financing opportunities for businesses seeking to develop their operations.

The agreement represents another step in the bank’s efforts to broaden access to financing for Uzbekistan’s small-business sector, where external funding can help financial institutions increase lending capacity and diversify their sources of capital.

For InfinBANK, the financing also strengthens its cooperation with international investment institutions focused on emerging markets. By channeling the funds toward micro and small enterprises, the bank can increase the availability of credit for businesses that may require additional working capital or financing for expansion.

The partnership with Enabling Qapital comes as Uzbekistan continues to develop its financial sector and increase opportunities for private businesses to access financing.

The bank did not disclose the amount, currency, maturity, or other financial terms of the agreement.

Enabling Qapital Ltd. is a Swiss impact investment firm focused on emerging and frontier markets, with a particular emphasis on financial inclusion. The company provides financing to financial institutions and businesses to expand access to capital for underserved segments, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Its investment activities also cover areas such as access to energy and sustainable finance.