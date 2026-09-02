Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss expanding aviation cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The possibilities of expanding aviation relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were discussed.

This was stated in a post, published by Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), on his social media account.

"Today, I had a meeting with H.E. Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, during which we exchanged views on the strong and friendly relations between our countries and the prospects for further cooperation in aviation.

We discussed the impact of geopolitical developments in the region on air transport, as well as the current situation regarding Azerbaijan Airlines’ flights to Saudi Arabia. We also touched upon AZAL’s development strategy, fleet expansion and the further development of its route network.

I believe that our joint efforts will contribute to strengthening air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and creating new travel opportunities for passengers," the post reads.