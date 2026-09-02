Nearly 1,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel to reach Armenia via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Nearly 1,000 tons of diesel fuel from Russia will be shipped to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan today.

According to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a shipment of 989 tons of diesel fuel in 17 tank cars will depart from Bilajari station and head toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 55,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.