Azerbaijan International Investment Forum: Strategic platform for global investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan has become one of the most attractive investment centers in the region with its favorable geographical location and economic stability. Azerbaijan's strategic position between Europe and Asia makes the country attractive for international companies not only as a domestic market, but also as a platform for accessing regional markets. By creating production opportunities in Azerbaijan, companies can gain more efficient access to Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and other markets.

One of the main factors determining Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness is economic stability. The country's stable economic environment strengthens investor confidence. Azerbaijan offers investors a stable and sustainable economic environment supported by strong fiscal indicators and economic policies. Strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed Azerbaijan's gross domestic product. As of August 1 this year, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves amounted to $86.8 billion. This is 12.2% more than on August 1 last year. These resources further strengthen the country's macroeconomic stability.

Along with this stable macroeconomic environment, the practical opportunities created for investors in Azerbaijan also contribute to increased investment activity. In this regard, the recently adopted decree on stimulating the export of non-oil and gas goods and supporting transportation costs, the improvement of mechanisms for guaranteeing and interest subsidies on loans to business entities, as well as the normative and legal documents on the establishment of a Commission to ensure the accelerated implementation of strategic investment projects and strengthen inter-agency coordination are of particular importance in terms of further strengthening the investment climate in Azerbaijan. These documents complement each other and serve to form a more favorable business environment for investors and entrepreneurs, reduce costs incurred during exports, further facilitate access to financial resources, and more flexible implementation of strategic projects. This strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a more competitive and predictable investment destination for both local and foreign investors.

Among these opportunities created, industrial zones should be especially noted. There are various support measures by the state to create a favorable business and investment environment for entrepreneurs in industrial zones. Thus, in addition to organizational support, entrepreneurs are offered tax and customs benefits, as well as provision with ready-made infrastructure. Residents of industrial parks are exempted from property tax, land tax, income or profit tax for 10 years from the date of their registration, VAT on the import of machinery, technological equipment, and devices they import for production purposes, and customs duties for 10 years. Modern and extensive infrastructure provision at the expense of state funds in industrial parks is offered to residents on the basis of a "Plug & Play" approach to ready-made infrastructure. Modern infrastructure created at the expense of state funds allows entrepreneurs to direct their funds as direct investments in the project.

Azerbaijan opens new opportunities for global investments

In this regard, the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held last year was of great importance in terms of presenting the country's investment opportunities to international investors. The 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev on September 22-23, 2025, was dedicated to the theme "Advancing East-West, North-South connectivity in a fragmented global economy." The main goal of the forum was to present Azerbaijan's investment opportunities to international investors, further expand cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as create a platform for new capital and strategic partnerships. Documents on investment projects with a total value of more than $10 billion were signed within the framework of the forum. Of these, the value of projects in the non-oil sector with the attraction of foreign investments in Azerbaijan exceeds $7 billion. The signed documents and the new partnerships formed strengthened the role of the forum as a practical platform for investment dialogue.

Azerbaijan on threshold of new investment opportunities

Against the backdrop of the cooperative environment created by the first forum and the agreements reached, Azerbaijan is already preparing for the next International Investment Forum. The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will be held in Baku on September 25-26, 2026. This indicates that the forum is not a one-time event, but a large-scale, strategic program that has an institutional character and has become an important platform for Azerbaijan's long-term investment strategy. The forum is of great importance in terms of presenting new projects, expanding regional cooperation, and demonstrating Azerbaijan's role as an economic bridge between the East and the West through practical projects.

The institutional foundations of the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum are also being strengthened

The Organizing Committee of the Forum was established by the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The committee includes the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, culture, internal affairs, emergencies, health, ecology and natural resources, digital development and transport, energy, as well as heads of a number of state agencies.

The Ministry of Economy will perform the function of the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee. The decree noted that the promotion of Azerbaijan's economic and investment potential at the international level, further improvement of the favorable business and investment environment, attraction of foreign investments, ensuring sustainable development of the non-oil sector, and strengthening the country's integration into the global economic system are among the main priorities of the state's socio-economic policy.

Thus, the establishment of the Organizing Committee can be considered an institutional step towards transforming the forum into a sustainable platform serving the international presentation of Azerbaijan's investment policy. Holding the second Forum will be an important milestone in Azerbaijan’s investment strategy, helping continue the partnerships established in 2025 and attract new investors.