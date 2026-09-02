Tajikistan, IMF discuss situation in petroleum products market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Tajikistan and the IMF discussed the current situation in the petroleum products market.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, following the meeting between Minister Daler Juma and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Tajikistan Gazi Shbaikat.

"The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, with particular attention paid to the current state of the petroleum products market," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan relies on imports to meet most of its domestic demand for petroleum products, making developments in the international energy market and import conditions important factors for the country's fuel market.

The government has been working to strengthen the stability of fuel supplies and improve the functioning of the domestic petroleum products market, including through cooperation with international financial institutions.

The IMF maintains an active economic policy dialogue with Tajikistan, focusing on macroeconomic stability, fiscal and monetary policy, structural reforms, and measures aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth.