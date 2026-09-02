Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan conduct consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. On September 2, regular consular consultations were held in Ashgabat between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This information was published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Turkmen delegation was led by Dovletmyrat Muratov, head of the Consular Services Department.

''The meeting was chaired by officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Migration Service, and the General Prosecutor’s Office of Turkmenistan, as well as a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and staff members of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Turkmenistan,'' the Ministry said in a statement.

During the consular consultations, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of consular cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries, including the simplification of existing visa regimes.

The parties discussed cooperation between the two countries on internal affairs, citizenship, migration, justice, education, and other important areas.

Following the talks, the chief delegates of the two nations signed a meeting protocol, and an agreement was reached to hold the next round of consultations in Baku next year.