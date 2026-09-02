PASHA Holding continues to support Holberton School Azerbaijan

Over the past several years, the partnership between PASHA Holding and Holberton School Azerbaijan has continued to contribute to the development of technology talent in Azerbaijan, enabling young people to acquire practical skills aligned with labour market requirements and strengthening the local technology ecosystem.

Holberton School Azerbaijan operates with the joint support of PASHA Holding and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA). The initiatives implemented as part of the partnership are aimed at expanding young people’s access to development opportunities in modern technology fields, nurturing new technology talent, and strengthening their connections with the real labour market.

Over the past year, the “100% təqaüd səni çağırır!” (“100% Scholarship Awaits You!”) programme received nearly 6,400 applications. Currently, 249 participants continue their studies under this scholarship programme. Under the Generative AI scholarship programme, 224 participants successfully completed the programme and graduated. As part of activities focused on developing practical skills, 6 hackathons were held, with 132 projects presented.

The partnership between PASHA Holding and Holberton School Azerbaijan, which began in 2023, continues today, supporting the development of a new generation of technology talent in Azerbaijan and their integration into the ecosystem.