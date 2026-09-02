Uzbekistan, Poland’s Opolskie Region discuss expanding economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Uzbekistan and Poland’s Opolskie Voivodeship are discussing opportunities to expand economic and international cooperation, with a focus on agriculture, industrial production, energy and food processing.

This was reflected in the Facebook post by Sławomir Gradzik, the Vice-Voivode Of Opole, following a visit by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Poland Amirsid Agzamkhodjayev to the Opolskie region. The ambassador met with Opolskie Marshal Szymon Ogłaza and regional officials, as well as representatives of the Uzbek Embassy.

The talks focused on developing economic ties and identifying areas for practical cooperation between businesses from the region and Uzbekistan.

Opolskie officials highlighted the region’s potential in the chemical industry, energy and food processing, while the Uzbek side identified agriculture, agro-processing, industry and trade as areas offering opportunities for closer cooperation.

The visit also includes presentations of Opolskie’s economic potential and additional meetings in the regional capital, Opole.

The regional authorities said the goal is to strengthen international partnerships and create opportunities for direct contacts between companies from Opolskie and Uzbekistan.

The talks come as Uzbekistan continues to expand economic cooperation with European partners, while Polish regions are seeking to develop new international business relationships and markets.

Closer cooperation could create opportunities for companies in both markets to explore investment, trade and industrial partnerships, particularly in sectors where the two sides have complementary capabilities.

The visit is expected to provide a platform for further business contacts and the development of specific cooperation projects between Uzbek and Polish companies.