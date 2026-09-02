China's Prosecutor General concludes working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The working visit of the delegation led by the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China, Ying Yong, to Azerbaijan has concluded.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, within the framework of the working visit, several meetings and events were held, along with tours to various locations to gain an understanding of the state administration and the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The information noted that, in accordance with the visit program, the delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

There, the guests got acquainted with the activities of the center, which is one of the symbols of the modern development of Azerbaijan, exhibits reflecting the rich state heritage, life, and multifaceted activities of the world-famous politician, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, as well as projects and expositions reflecting important innovations in the socio-economic and cultural life of Azerbaijan.

Then, the delegation visited the "ASAN Khidmet" center No. 7. Here, the guests got acquainted with the modern working conditions created in the "ASAN Khidmet" centers, innovative and digital solutions applied in the provision of public services, as well as the service model based on citizen satisfaction.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, provided the delegation with detailed information about the activities of the "ASAN service" centers established at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, their management model, and modern and innovative approaches applied in the provision of public services.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the historical sites of Baku and got acquainted with the rich historical and cultural heritage of the capital.

The delegation also visited the Gobustan National Historical and Artistic Reserve, got acquainted with the ancient rock paintings and examples of historical and cultural heritage preserved here, and inspected the mud volcanoes located in the Gobustan territory.

As part of their visit, the guests attended a concert organized at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater.

During the visit, the delegation was informed about the ancient history of Azerbaijan, its rich cultural heritage, modern development, and innovative projects implemented in the field of organizing public services.

Thus, the working visit of the delegation led by Yong has ended.