Azerbaijan reveals Google’s search market share for August 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Google’s market share in Azerbaijan’s search engine market for August has been revealed.

According to data from the Global Stats Statistics Center, as of the end of August 2026, Google maintained a strong lead in Azerbaijan’s search engine market.

In addition, in August of this year, Google’s market share in Azerbaijan across all platforms (computers, mobile devices, and tablets) stood at 97.35%. This is 1.06 percentage points lower than in July.

Moreover, data from Global Stats show that Yandex, which ranked second, increased its market share by 0.93 percentage points to 1.89%.

“The market share of Bing, which ranked third, grew by 0.06 percentage points to 0.57%. In fourth place is DuckDuckGo, which increased its share by 0.05 percentage points to 0.11%. Rounding out the top five is Yahoo!, whose market share grew by 0.03 percentage points over the month to 0.07%," the data indicates.

Based on data from Global Stats, Google also maintained its leadership in the global search engine market as of the end of August 2026. Bing took second place, and Yahoo took third. Yandex and DuckDuckGo! also made the top five.

According to information posted on Google’s official website, the company regularly publishes an overview of key developments in the field of artificial intelligence. In its June 2026 report, Google announced the launch of the Gemini 3.5 Live Translate feature for real-time speech translation, introduced new features for Android 17, and unveiled a new “smart” Google Home Speaker powered by Gemini. In addition, the company announced the expansion of capabilities for on-device AI models and the development of tools for developers, businesses, and education, emphasizing that it continues to integrate artificial intelligence into its products to enhance their functionality and user-friendliness.