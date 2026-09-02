Uzbekistan, Hong Kong step up talks on investment, finance

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong discussed ways to expand investment ties and strengthen cooperation in the financial and legal sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and a Hong Kong delegation led by Paul Lam, secretary for justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The sides reviewed opportunities to increase mutual investment and develop new areas of economic cooperation.

"Particular attention was given to enhancing the role of the Tashkent International Financial Centre, including the use of Hong Kong’s experience and expertise in developing international financial infrastructure, as well as attracting leading Hong Kong financial, investment, and legal companies," the ministry said in the statement.

The meeting also covered preparations for a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and other agreements in the investment and financial sectors.

According to the Uzbek side, the implementation of these agreements is expected to provide additional guarantees for investors, improve conditions for doing business and support an increase in mutual investment.

Cooperation with Hong Kong could help Uzbekistan strengthen its international financial infrastructure and broaden access to global investment and legal expertise. For Hong Kong companies, Uzbekistan’s expanding economy and investment pipeline could provide opportunities to enter Central Asian markets through a growing regional financial hub.

The talks underscore Uzbekistan’s efforts to deepen ties with international financial centers and attract foreign capital by strengthening the legal and institutional framework for investment.