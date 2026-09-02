Uzbekistan launches construction of livestock complex in Namangan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Uzbekistan has launched construction of a $35 million modern livestock complex in the Kosonsoy district of the Namangan region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Namangan Regional Administration.

According to the Regional Administration, the project is being implemented by Namangan Chorva Invest Holding LLC in the Yangi Uzbekistan neighborhood of Kosonsoy district. The district was designated as a livestock-specialized area under a presidential decree issued on May 12.

The complex will cover 14.7 hectares and is designed to accommodate up to 15,000 head of cattle at a time. About 30% of the complex’s territory will be allocated to green areas.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in 2026-2028 and includes the development of modern livestock infrastructure, expansion of breeding cattle production, and the introduction of advanced technologies in the sector.

Namangan region Governor Shavkatjon Abdurazzoqov, residents, industry specialists, and community representatives attended the ceremony marking the start of construction.

The investment is expected to strengthen Kosonsoy’s livestock sector while creating new jobs and supporting higher household incomes in the district.

The project also reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize agricultural production by expanding large-scale livestock facilities and increasing the use of modern technologies and breeding practices.

With a planned capacity of 15,000 cattle, the complex could become a significant production facility for the region once fully operational, while its $35 million investment represents a substantial commitment to developing Namangan’s livestock industry.