Azerbaijan discusses co-op with German Uniper on green energy and low-carbon products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Cooperation on green energy and low-carbon products has been discussed between the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy and the German Uniper company.

This was announced in a report published by the AREA.

According to the report, on September 1, as part of the visit of the AREA to Germany, a seminar was organized at the head office of UNIPER in Düsseldorf.

Within the framework of the event, meetings were held with UNIPER's Senior Vice President for Governmental Relations, Kavita Ahluwalia, Vice President for Supply and Project Direction in the Eastern Region, Peter Arp, Senior Vice President for European Countries Gordon Smith, and General Manager for Business Development in the Caspian Region, Turgut Bas, as well as other high-level representatives of the company.

During the meeting, the directions of cooperation on green and low-carbon hydrogen, energy efficiency, green corridors, and infrastructure development, which are planned to be implemented in economy and trade, were discussed in the joint declaration on strategic partnership signed in Berlin on July 21, 2026, between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Additionally, during the meeting, it was noted that the Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, Michel Lewis, became a member of the board of the East European Business Association, which is a representative of the German-Azerbaijan Business Council. In this regard, potential project directions and future plans in the direction of green energy were discussed at the meetings.

Within the framework of the meeting, detailed information was given on the projects implemented by Uniper on the production and storage of hydrogen, including the applied technologies. At the same time, views were exchanged regarding the development prospects of the global markets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), e-methanol, e-methane, and biogas, the possibilities of importing these products to the European Union, the requirements of the legislative framework, and the development trends of the low-carbon energy products market.

During the meeting, Deputy Director of the AREA, Rana Humbatova, made a presentation on Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, implemented projects, the execution of the Implementation Plan of the "National Strategic Overview Document on Hydrogen of Azerbaijan", as well as the work done in the direction of green energy corridors.

During the meeting with Eurogas, which represents the gas energy sector in Europe, detailed information was provided on the regulatory framework of the European Union in the energy sector, the legislation and regulatory mechanisms applied to energy imports, as well as the rules for regulating methane emissions planned to be implemented in Europe and their impact on companies exporting gas from Azerbaijan to Europe.

Earlier, AREA Director Javid Abdullayev told Trend in an exclusive interview that Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerbaijan is no longer only an exporter of energy resources but is also one of the initiators of regional energy connectivity and green energy corridors. The wind and solar projects currently underway will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also significantly increase its electricity export potential,” Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian Sea’s substantial wind potential, the development of new electricity transmission lines, and initiatives such as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security.

“Green energy projects will not only generate additional export revenues for the country but also help optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and enable more gas to be directed to foreign markets,” he added.