China's company proposes wind, solar projects in Kazakhstan's Abai region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. China Energy Engineering Group Xinjiang Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. has proposed implementing two renewable energy investment projects in Kazakhstan's Abai Region, according to the Abai Region akimat.

The proposal were made during a meeting between Abai Region Akim Berik Uali and Chinese investors led by Ma Yong, General Director of China Energy Engineering Group Xinjiang Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd.

"The Chinese company proposed implementing two investment projects in the region. The first envisages the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100-200 MW near Zhangiztobe village in the Zharma district. The second project involves the construction of a solar power plant near Aktogay village in the Ayagoz district," the akimat said.

The sides discussed the development of renewable energy sources in the Abai Region, reducing the electricity deficit and improving the region's energy infrastructure.

During the meeting, Uali noted that the proposals put forward during the meeting would be considered and that the akimat would provide the necessary assistance within the framework of the law.

Implementation of the proposed projects is expected to help improve the reliability of electricity supply in the region, develop renewable energy sources, strengthen the sustainability of the energy system, and create new jobs.

China Energy Engineering Group Xinjiang Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. specializes in power system planning, engineering consulting and design, EPC projects, as well as wind and solar power projects, energy storage systems, power grids and substations.