Thailand to end visa-free entry for Uzbek citizens on September 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Thailand will change its entry requirements for Uzbek citizens starting September 15, ending the current visa-free regime and visa-on-arrival option.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airways.

Under the current rules, Uzbek citizens can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days through September 14, inclusive.

Starting September 15, Uzbek citizens traveling to Thailand for tourism will be required to obtain a visa before departure. The visa-on-arrival option will also no longer be available to Uzbek passport holders.

Uzbekistan Airways advised passengers to take the changes into account when planning trips and purchasing airline tickets to avoid potential problems during check-in or upon arrival in Thailand.

The airline also highlighted the situation involving flight HY531 from Tashkent to Bangkok. Although the flight is scheduled to depart Tashkent on September 14, it is due to arrive in Bangkok on September 15. As a result, passengers on that flight will be subject to the new visa requirements.

"Special attention to the passengers of flight HY531: departure from Tashkent will take place on September 14, but arrival in Bangkok is scheduled for September 15 — passengers of this flight are already subject to new visa requirements," the statement said.

Visa applications can be submitted before departure, including through Thailand’s official e-visa system. The airline noted that visa fees cannot be paid online through the website and must instead be paid in US dollars at the nearest Thai consulate.

The changes are expected to affect Uzbek travelers planning tourism trips to Thailand from mid-September, making advance visa arrangements necessary before departure.