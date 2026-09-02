Turkmenistan restores electricity supplies to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Turkmenistan has restored electricity supplies to Afghanistan following a technical issue that disrupted transmission a day earlier.

This was reported by Afghanistan's national electricity company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), on its official social media page.

According to the report, electricity transmission lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan were gradually re-energized following the resolution of the technical issue and continued coordination between DABS and officials of Turkmenistan's electricity authority, Turkmenenergo.

Electricity transmission from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan has now returned to normal, while power supplies in the affected areas are expected to gradually recover, the report said.

During the disruption, DABS used available grid capacity and alternative electricity imports from Uzbekistan, Iran and Tajikistan to compensate for the shortfall and maintain electricity supplies to the affected areas to the greatest extent possible.

“Now, with the technical issue fully resolved, Turkmenistan’s imported electricity has been reconnected to Afghanistan, and electricity supply in the affected areas will gradually return to normal,” DABS said.

To note, Afghanistan relies heavily on imported electricity, with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Iran serving as its main external suppliers. The World Bank has previously estimated that DABS purchases around 80% of its electricity from neighboring countries. Turkmenistan is a major supplier to northern and western Afghan provinces, with electricity delivered through several cross-border routes, including the Kerki-Sheberghan line commissioned in 2021.

Uzbekistan is also expanding its role in Afghanistan's electricity sector. In 2025, the two countries signed agreements for four power projects worth about $243 million, including the 500-kV Surkhan-Dasht-e-Alwan transmission line. The projects are intended to increase Afghanistan's ability to receive up to 800-1,000 MW from Uzbekistan.

Against this background, DABS's decision to seek alternative supplies from Uzbekistan following the temporary interruption of Turkmen electricity highlights the importance of interconnected regional power networks for Afghanistan's electricity security.