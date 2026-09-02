Iran vows to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity against U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. military attacks last night and notes that it will resolutely defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"Last night, the U.S. violated Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty by attacking several non-military sites and service infrastructures, including communication hubs in the provinces of Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, and Kerman. As a result, a group of Iranian citizens was killed and injured, and public and private property was damaged," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that more than 70 Iranians were killed and injured in the U.S. attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik County of Hormozgan Province. Most of the ceremony participants were women and children. This attack is a clear violation of international law and is reminiscent of the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran over the past 1.5 years, as well as the events in Minab and Lamerd.

"In response to the United States' military attacks, the Iranian armed forces struck military bases that support the U.S. military aggression against the country," the statement pointed out.

According to the statement, Iran calls on regional countries to prevent the U.S. from using their territory and capabilities to carry out attacks against Iran, thereby preventing the continuation and spread of the flame of war in the region.

"Iran reminds the UN, especially the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, to fulfill their duties in accordance with the organization's charter. The silence and lack of practical steps by UN bodies in the face of a permanent member of the Security Council's violation of the principles of the charter results in damage to the UN's image and an increase in threats to international peace and security," the statement added.