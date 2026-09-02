Uzbekistan, Canada eye stronger co-op on critical minerals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK) held talks with representatives of the Canadian Embassy in Uzbekistan on expanding trade and investment cooperation in critical minerals and mining and metallurgy.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Technological Metals Complex.

According to the information, the meeting at TMK’s headquarters focused on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the critical minerals sector, as Canada continues to expand engagement with Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, particular attention was given to rhenium, a rare metal used in high-temperature applications, including aerospace and other advanced industrial technologies. The sides considered establishing contacts between TMK and leading Canadian companies specializing in rhenium processing and the production of high-purity rhenium.

"The parties also discussed the expansion of trade relations and the organization of supplies of TMK products directly to industrial consumers in Canada, as well as the involvement of Canadian companies in the implementation of the combine's greenfield projects," TMK said.

Such partnerships could support the attraction of foreign capital and technologies while expanding Uzbekistan’s role in the global critical minerals supply chain.

The sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular working contacts and continuing practical discussions on promising areas of cooperation.

The talks come as critical minerals gain importance in global industrial and technology supply chains, creating opportunities for Uzbekistan to attract investment and develop higher-value processing capabilities for its mineral resources.

Closer cooperation with Canadian companies could provide TMK with access to specialized technologies, processing expertise, and new industrial markets, while Canadian investors could gain opportunities to participate in Uzbekistan’s expanding mining and metals sector.