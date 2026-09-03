Turkmenistan starts major winter wheat sowing campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Turkmenistan has launched its nationwide winter wheat sowing campaign.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government in a press release published on September 2.

According to the report, the winter wheat sowing campaign started simultaneously across all regions of the country.

Agricultural land designated for the crop had been plowed and fertilized in advance, while high-quality seeds and agricultural machinery were prepared for the campaign.

The press service said measures are also being implemented to support the modernization of the agricultural sector, including the digitalization of farming and the introduction of advanced technologies and innovations.

Significant investments are being directed toward the construction of agricultural processing facilities, grain elevators and flour mills, including facilities for preparing selected wheat seeds, as well as plants producing mineral fertilizers, the report said.

The measures are part of efforts to strengthen Turkmenistan's food security, with farmers provided with seeds, agricultural machinery, water and other resources required for cultivation, according to the report.

The authorities are also promoting modern agricultural practices and technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of grain cultivation, the government press service said.

Meanwhile, agriculture remains an important part of Turkmenistan's economy and food security, accounting for around 12% of GDP, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Wheat is the country's most significant cereal crop and plays a central role in domestic food supplies, while the sector also provides raw materials for agro-processing and supports rural employment.

Given the country's arid climate, the efficiency of water and other agricultural inputs is particularly important for maintaining and improving productivity. FAO-backed research on Central Asian wheat production has identified improved varieties, optimized irrigation, better fertilizer application, and modern cultivation practices as key factors that can help raise yields and make grain production more efficient.

Turkmenistan's focus on expanding agricultural infrastructure, including grain storage, flour milling, and seed-processing facilities, can also strengthen the value chain around domestic wheat production. The development of these facilities allows a greater share of agricultural output to be processed within the country, supporting food security while creating opportunities to improve efficiency across the broader agro-industrial sector.