Azerbaijan handles another transit shipment from Russia to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Another shipment from Russia to Armenia has been transported in transit through Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a shipment of diesel fuel weighing 989 tons and consisting of 17 tank cars was sent from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 55,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.