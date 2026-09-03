Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro discuss prospects for tourism cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro have discussed the current prospects for developing trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction in the tourism sector.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, following the meeting between Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Minister of Tourism in the Government of Montenegro, Simonida Kordic.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kyrgyz-Montenegrin trade and economic cooperation, as well as issues of interaction in the tourism sector," the Ministry said.

The meeting between the ministers was held at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce in Bishkek.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities to increase mutual tourist flows, exchange experience in developing tourism infrastructure, and promote the tourism potential of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Tourism cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Montenegro covers areas such as the exchange of experience, development of tourism infrastructure, and promotion of tourism destinations.

Further development of cooperation in the sector can contribute to expanding tourist flows between the two countries and creating new opportunities for businesses involved in tourism and related services.

The two countries can also explore opportunities for exchanging information and expertise on tourism development, as well as promoting their respective tourism potential in international markets.