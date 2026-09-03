Political scientist highlights mine clearance as key to safe return and reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Eliminating the mine threat is one of the key conditions for the reconstruction of liberated territories and the safe return of formerly internally displaced persons, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He noted that the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements” is of great importance in terms of drawing the international community’s attention to the scale of the landmine problem facing Azerbaijan.

“It would be wrong to view humanitarian demining solely as a technical or security measure. This process is directly linked to the reconstruction of cities and villages, the restoration of infrastructure, the resumption of economic activity, and the safe return of people to their homelands. If an area is unsafe, it is also impossible to establish a sustainable living environment and economic activity there. In this regard, demining is one of the fundamental prerequisites for Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery,” the political analyst said.

Azer Garaev noted that at the opening of the conference, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, emphasized in his address to the conference participants that demining is a key prerequisite for creating safe settlements, carrying out reconstruction work, and enabling people to return to their homeland.

“A very important point raised by Hikmet Hajiyev in President Ilham Aliyev’s address is that it is impossible to speak of the full restoration of territories without eliminating the mine threat. The essence of the approach highlighted by the head of state is that until the land is cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war, it is impossible to fully restore cities, villages, and settlements; ensure the safe operation of schools and hospitals; return people to their homeland with dignity; and guarantee sustainable economic activity. “This clearly demonstrates why demining is of strategic importance on Azerbaijan’s post-conflict agenda,” he noted.

Politoloq bildirib ki, Prezident İlham Əliyevin müraciətində təqdim olunan rəqəmlər Azərbaycanın qarşılaşdığı mina probleminin miqyasını daha aydın təsəvvür etməyə imkan verir.

“According to preliminary estimates cited in the head of state’s address, mines and unexploded ordnance affect more than 13% of territory of Azerbaijan is affected by mines and unexploded ordnance. This indicates a fairly extensive area. Given the scale of the recovery efforts underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, it is clear how much in terms of resources, time, and technical capabilities is required to eliminate the mine threat,” Azer Garayev said.

The expert noted that the most serious aspect of the landmine problem is the constant threat it poses to human life.

“According to statistics presented in President Ilham Aliyev’s address, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have been affected by landmines and explosive devices since 2020. Seventy-three of them were killed, and 364 sustained serious injuries. Since the beginning of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, more than 3,500 of our citizens have been affected by landmines. The key point here is that, although the war has ended, the threat it poses to people’s lives persists in the form of landmines. In this sense, landmines are one of the most serious and long-term humanitarian consequences of the conflict,” the political analyst emphasized.

According to Azer Garayev, the inaccurate and incomplete maps of mined areas provided by Armenia further complicate efforts to resolve the issue.

He noted that the President’s statement places particular emphasis on the fact that mines and mine traps have been discovered not only at former military positions but also along roads, near residential areas, in cemeteries, on farmland, in forests, along riverbanks, and in other civilian areas.

“This fact shows that the problem is not only military in nature but also clearly humanitarian. We are talking about a threat that prevents people from living normal lives, moving about freely, engaging in agriculture, returning home, and rebuilding their lives. The presence of mines and booby traps, especially in civilian areas, significantly complicates efforts to ensure people’s safety in the post-conflict period,” the expert said.

The political analyst believes that the scale of the demining efforts carried out by Azerbaijan at its own expense under these difficult conditions should be assessed separately: “According to information presented in President Ilham Aliyev’s address, to date, more than 298 thousand hectares of land have been cleared, and 260,147 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.. These are quite significant figures, demonstrating how Azerbaijan has mobilized substantial resources for the demining process. At the same time, the overall scale of mine contamination shows that there is still a great deal of work ahead.”

Azer Garayev stated that the pace of the demining process directly affects the pace of the “Great Return” and the large-scale construction work being carried out in the liberated territories: “Today, in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, cities and villages are being rebuilt, and roads, tunnels, airports, energy infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and settlements are being constructed. People are gradually returning to their homeland. However, the starting point for all these processes is safe land. It is impossible to build settlements or infrastructure, or to safely return people to a territory that has not been cleared of landmines.”

The political analyst added that President Ilham Aliyev’s statement linking demining to broader national priorities also sends an important message: “Here, demining is presented not as a separate process, but as part of a unified system that includes reconstruction, safe return, agricultural revival, infrastructure development, environmental protection, social reintegration, and economic recovery. This approach is one of the key features of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery model. First, the security of the territory is ensured; then infrastructure is built, economic opportunities are created, and a stable livelihood for the population is guaranteed.”

According to Azer Garayev, the scale of the problem facing Azerbaijan also requires more active and practical involvement from the international community: “Azerbaijan continues its demining efforts, mobilizing significant financial, technical, and human resources. However, such large-scale mine contamination also requires international cooperation. This is not just a matter of financial assistance. The introduction of modern demining technologies, the provision of specialized equipment, the transfer of technology and expertise, the training of specialists, and the establishment of mechanisms for long-term partnership can make a significant contribution to accelerating the process.”

The political analyst emphasized that holding international conferences on demining in Baku demonstrates that Azerbaijan has placed the issue of landmines on the international agenda not only as a national issue, but also as a global humanitarian and security issue.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s message is that the end of the conflict in political and military terms does not automatically mean the elimination of its humanitarian consequences: “As long as there are landmines on Earth, the danger of war also persists in some form. Therefore, in the post-conflict period, the international community’s attention must be focused not only on political processes but also on ensuring the actual safety of people.”

Azer Garayev believes that Azerbaijan’s simultaneous implementation of demining, reconstruction, and the “Great Return” could serve as a practical model for other countries facing similar challenges in the future: “President Ilham Aliyev’s address also states that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience with countries and regions facing similar consequences of conflict. The key feature of Azerbaijan’s approach is managing demining, urban planning, infrastructure, social services, economic activity, and the return of people as a single, integrated process. This is a comprehensive approach to post-conflict reconstruction.”

According to the political scientist, this shows that the main message of the 4th International Conference on Mine Action is not limited to presenting the landmine problem facing Azerbaijan.

"The key question is under what conditions safe and sustainable housing can be built. The example of Azerbaijan shows that the first prerequisite for this is the safety of the territory. Once the mine threat is eliminated, people return, economic activity expands, infrastructure projects are implemented, and normal life is restored. In this regard, demining is not merely the removal of explosive ordnance from the ground. It is the foundation for the Great Return, economic revival, and the building of a safe, sustainable future in the liberated territories,” political analyst Azer Garayev concluded.