Second day of 4th International Mine Action Conference underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The 4th International Mine Action Conference, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan, is continuing its work on the second day, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The theme of the conference is “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

The second day of the conference will feature panel discussions on “Policy Integration in Mine-Affected Urban Recovery,” “Technology & Innovation for Safer and More Effective Humanitarian Demining,” and “Country Case Presentations: National Experiences and Lessons Learned in Humanitarian Mine Action.”

The conference aims to discuss ways to raise global awareness of Azerbaijan’s mine problem, strengthen international cooperation in humanitarian mine action, highlight the role of mine clearance in ensuring safe and sustainable recovery, promote innovative approaches and the exchange of best practices, and mobilize international efforts to address the threat posed by mines.

More than 400 representatives from 60 countries are taking part in the 4th International Humanitarian Mine Action Conference hosted by Baku. Participants include senior officials from a number of countries, representatives of UN agencies, officials from leading international organizations and national mine action centers, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated